Host of former Kildare GAA stars get set for fundraising clash with men of Nurney

A host of former Kildare GAA stars will take to the pitch this weekend in an effort to raise funds for tumour treatment for local girl, Sophia Conway.

Sophia Conway (3) was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December 2017.

While an operation to have the tumour fully removed was successful, Sophia needs more special treatment abroad.

Big names like Anthony Rainbow, Dermot Earley, Emmet Bolton, and Damien Hendy (to name a few) will brush the cobwebs off their boots as they prepare to take on Nurney GAA to raise funds for Sophia’s special proton treatment in Germany.

Former Kildare player, Mikey Conway, who is Sophia’s uncle, is spearheading the event.

Game for Sophia: Nurney Legends v Kildare Legends, will take place on February 3 at 2pm in Nurney GAA.

Conlans of Booleigh, near Athy, will also hold a coffee morning on Thursday, February 1, from 9:30am-12pm.