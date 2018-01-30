In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Disappointing start to Leagues but ‘The Bridge’ keep the flag flying.

Reports, reaction, and comment from a hectic football, hurling and camogie weekend.

Unlike The Dubs, Lilies lack of a ‘hit man’ very costly (Tommy Callaghan)

Kildare’s Top 10 Memorable Sporting Moments and an opportunity for you to have a say.

All positive as Kildare Hurling Action Plan is launched.

Two page picture special as Raheens celebrate a season to remember.

Rugby: The Oval Office reviews the weekend action (Dermot O’Mahoney);

Fired up Naas take Old Belvedere scalp.

Patrician Newbridge dig deep to capture rugby schools title.

Newbridge go down fighting in Towns Cup clash with Skerries.

Racing: Dublin Festival should make us all the wiser (Robert Catterson).

Naas Racecourse officially unveil new state-of-the-art feature.

Dogs: Paddy celebrates with Forest Sing Song.

Soccer: Kildare League to enter FAI Angela Hearts Women’s Inter-League competition.

Naas’ Nocole makes a piece of basketball history.

Hockey: Naas 2nds get the better of Avoca, again.