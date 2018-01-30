In this week's Leinster Leader Sport
Hectic weekend of sport
Disappointing start to Leagues but ‘The Bridge’ keep the flag flying.
Reports, reaction, and comment from a hectic football, hurling and camogie weekend.
Unlike The Dubs, Lilies lack of a ‘hit man’ very costly (Tommy Callaghan)
Kildare’s Top 10 Memorable Sporting Moments and an opportunity for you to have a say.
All positive as Kildare Hurling Action Plan is launched.
Two page picture special as Raheens celebrate a season to remember.
Rugby: The Oval Office reviews the weekend action (Dermot O’Mahoney);
Fired up Naas take Old Belvedere scalp.
Patrician Newbridge dig deep to capture rugby schools title.
Newbridge go down fighting in Towns Cup clash with Skerries.
Racing: Dublin Festival should make us all the wiser (Robert Catterson).
Naas Racecourse officially unveil new state-of-the-art feature.
Dogs: Paddy celebrates with Forest Sing Song.
Soccer: Kildare League to enter FAI Angela Hearts Women’s Inter-League competition.
Naas’ Nocole makes a piece of basketball history.
Hockey: Naas 2nds get the better of Avoca, again.
