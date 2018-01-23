Tattersalls Irish Guineas prize fund boosted by €100k at the Curragh

Tattersalls has pledged its continuing support of the Curragh Classics with an increase in prize money for the Tattersalls Irish 1000 and 2000 Guineas.

The Curragh Racecourse is delighted to announce today that Tattersalls has agreed to extend its support of the Co. Kildare venue. Europe’s leading bloodstock sales company will extend its agreement to be the title sponsor of the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival in 2018 to include sponsorship of the Group 1 Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas, Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas and Tattersalls Gold Cup.

All three races take place on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 May, with the weekend continuing to be branded as the Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival.

Total prize money for the Tattersalls Irish 1000 and 2000 Guineas has received a major boost with the support of Horse Racing Ireland and Tattersalls with both races increasing from 300,000 euro to 350,000 euro.

Last year Churchill become the ninth horse to win both the Irish and English Guineas, while Winter was only the third filly to win both Classics. Decorated Knight beat a high class field to become a very popular winner of the Tattersalls Gold Cup and the Group One contest is firmly established as one of the top middle distance races in Europe with an impressive average rating of 119.50 over the past three years.

The first entry stage for both Classics includes an impressive list of the top horses in training with Group One winners Sioux Nation, US Navy Flag, Saxon Warrior and Verbal Dexterity amongst the 82 entries for the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas, while Group One winners Magical, Clemmie and Wild Illusion feature amongst the 89 entries for the Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas. There is another entry stage for both races on 11 April.

Tattersalls Chairman Edmond Mahony said: “The Tattersalls Irish Guineas Festival is one of the highlights of the European racing calendar and the flagship of the Tattersalls global sponsorship portfolio. Our renewed sponsorship at The Curragh demonstrates the Tattersalls commitment to Irish racing and reflects the consistent support we receive at our sales from all sectors of the Irish racing and breeding industry."

Derek McGrath, Curragh Racecourse CEO commented: “Tattersalls are very valued partners of the Curragh and we are extremely grateful to Edmond Mahony and his team for agreeing again to support three of our premier races in 2018. We look forward to looking at continuing to enhance our partnership to include many new opportunities that the redevelopment project will bring when completed in 2019.”