Massive weekend on the GAA front as Kildare footballers, hurlers and Ladies open their 2018 League campaigns. Previews, interviews and comment from managers and players; along with league fixtures, and team panels.

Time to cut out the three month game delay between Round 1 and 2 of the football club champinships (Tommy Callaghan).

Schools: Naas CBS book a semi final spot in the Bro Bosco Leinster SF 'A' championship.

Newbridge Holy Family Secondary School claim All Ireland Volleyball title.

Rugby: Dermot O'Mahoney's weekly Oval Office column plus Cill Dara advance but Naas come up just short in Towns Cup.

Indoor Bowls: win fails to lift Balyna off bottom of table.

Greyhounds: Pennys Shiner holds off So Its Tiny to land 525 final.

Plus Fantastic Open Coursing Meeting at Newbridge.

Racing: What English horses should we be afraid of at Cheltenham? (Robert Catterson).

Big day at Naas on Sunday as mangificent new 'Feature Building' officially opens.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport, in your shops now.