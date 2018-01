Kildare manager Cian O'Neill announces League panel

Kildare manager Cian O’Neill and his selectors Ronan Sweeney and Enda Murphy have named their panel for the Allianz Football League Div. 1 campaign.

The Lilywhites take on All-Ireland champions Dublin this Saturday, January 27 in Croke Park at 7pm.

1 Mark Donnellan Maynooth

2 Aaron O Neill Carbury

3 Peter Kelly Two Mile House

4 David Hyland Athy

5 Mark Hyland Athy

6 Mick O Grady Celbridge

7 Eoin Powderly Kilcock

8 Mikey Kelly Round Towers

9 Eoin Doyle (C) Naas

10 Keith Cribbin Johnstownbridge

11 Johnny Byrne Allenwood

12 Cian O’Donoghue Clane

13 Daniel Courtney Kilcock

14 Kevin Flynn Celbridge

15 Kevin Feely (VC) Athy

16 Tommy Moolick Leixlip

17 Fionn Dowling Suncroft

18 Paschal Connell Athy

19 Luke Flynn Johnstownbridge

20 David Slattery Confey

21 Daniel Flynn Johnstownbridge

22 Fergal Conway Celbridge

23 Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge

24 Niall Kelly Athy

25 Ruadhan O Giollain Maynooth

26 Mark Sherry Two Mile House

27 Paddy Brophy Celbridge

28 Neil Flynn Maynooth

29 Chris Healy Two Mile House

30 Cathal McNally Johnstownbridge

31 Ben McCormack Sarsfields

32 Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague

33 Éamonn Callaghan Naas