Celbridge native Cian Bolger in top form for Fleetwood Town

Celbridge native Cian Bolger lined out for Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup 3rd Round replay against Leicester last night (January 16).

25-year-old Bolger, a former Leicester City player, captained Fleetwood to a draw against the 2016 Premier League champions on January 6.

The League One side missed out on a place in the fourth round last night, losing 2-0, Khelechi Iheanacho with the two goals.

Bolger, a former Celbridge Town defender, is now in his second season at Fleetwood having enjoyed spells with Bolton Wanderers, Colchester United, Southend United and Bury.