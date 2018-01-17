Celbridge native Cian Bolger in top form for Fleetwood Town
The defender started his cross-channel career with Leicester
Cian Bolger PICTURE: Fleetwood Town FC
Celbridge native Cian Bolger lined out for Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup 3rd Round replay against Leicester last night (January 16).
25-year-old Bolger, a former Leicester City player, captained Fleetwood to a draw against the 2016 Premier League champions on January 6.
The League One side missed out on a place in the fourth round last night, losing 2-0, Khelechi Iheanacho with the two goals.
Bolger, a former Celbridge Town defender, is now in his second season at Fleetwood having enjoyed spells with Bolton Wanderers, Colchester United, Southend United and Bury.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on