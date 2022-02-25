First auction of the year this Saturday at Kildare auction house

Reilly’s Antiques in Curryhills, Prosperous, will welcome their clients back this Saturday, February 26, for their first auction of 2022.

The sale, starting at 12 midday, will feature antique furniture, fine art and collectables.

There are over 420 quality lots, comprising of 19C gilt overmantle mirrors, Killarney occasional pieces, 19C walnut credenza, 19C two-door pier cabinet, Victorian grandfather clock, Japanese Meiji period bronze lamp, a large selection of paintings, sideboards, work boxes, desks, Canterburys, games tables, centre tables, clocks, bronzes, Irish memorabilia, console tables, chests of drawers, dressing tables, Royal Doulton, Waterford Crystal, Moorcroft, silver, Donegal rugs, Objects D’Art, miscellaneous boxes etc.

Reilly's Antiques is a long established and renowned antique showrooms and auction rooms with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, trading for over 50 years. The business has built a solid reputation, both nationally and internationally.

Public viewing will be available on the morning of the sale from 9am.

Reilly’s respectfully request that all customers wear face masks during the viewing and at the auction

Bidding will be conducted via live bidding in person; absentee or online bidding.

Call 045 868650 or info@reillysantiques.ie for further information or to arrange a bid.

View the catalogue online and bid online at www.the-saleroom.com.

Showrooms are also open for daily sales Tuesday to Friday, 10 to 6pm; Saturday, 10am to 5pm and every Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.