NEWS BRIEF: Kildare Senator welcomes allocation of €734 million under 2022 Basic Payment Scheme

A Kildare Senator has welcomed the allocation of €734 million under the 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O’Loughlin has welcomed the announcement by her colleague the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, of the commencement of advance payments under the 2022 BPS.

Senator O' Loughlin said: "I am delighted that the Basic Payment Scheme, worth €734 million to 114,200 farmers, have commenced today.

"I know how crucial this income is for family farm income and are a vital support for farmers as well as the rural economy."

She continued: "I am in regular contact with the farming community in South Kildare and I know the difficulties that many are facing with the rising costs of production.

Fianna Fáil Senator Fiona O' Loughlin. File Photo

"The BPS advance payment is commencing today at a rate of 70 per cent, which is an increase on the 50 per cent normally allowed under regulation.

"Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria," she concluded.