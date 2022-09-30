Former Kildare reserve garda found with drugs

A former reserve garda who was found with cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine was prosecuted at Naas District Court today.

Paul O’Rourke Glynn, 30, whose address was given as Apartment 1, Dominican Church Lane, Athy, was prosecuted for possessing the drugs at his address on September 27, 2019.

Detective Garda Pamela Whelan said that powder was found on the defendant’s badge and cannabis was found in a boiler. The court heard the cocaine was valued at €13.30 and the cannabis at €132.

Supt Martin Walker said the defendant, who has no previous convictions, had a chronic addiction to cocaine and was a full time operative with the Fire Service. He had been a reserve garda for a number of years.

Barrister John Griffin said the defendant has two children and his family have businesses in Athy.

He described the cocaine found as “traces more than anything else.”

A number of certificates of reference and two newspaper articles were handed into court on the defendant's behalf.

Mr Griffin said the defendant was previously involved in dealing with a fatal fire accident at Naas Hospital and this had an impact on him. He has also fundraised to provide medical defibrillators.

Judge Michele Finan said it was commendable that the defendant had pleaded guilty and this case should not affect him for the rest of his life.

The case was struck out with the facts proven after the defendant undertook to donate €500 to the Alzheimer unit at St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy.