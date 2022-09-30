Search

30 Sept 2022

Former Kildare reserve garda found with drugs

Kildare man charged with attempt to give prisoner heroin in Naas Courthouse

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

30 Sept 2022 8:26 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A former reserve garda who was found with cannabis and a small quantity of cocaine was prosecuted at Naas District Court today.

Paul O’Rourke Glynn, 30, whose address was given as Apartment 1, Dominican Church Lane, Athy, was prosecuted for possessing the drugs at his address on September 27, 2019.

Detective Garda Pamela Whelan said that powder was found on the defendant’s badge and cannabis was found in a boiler. The court heard the cocaine was valued at €13.30 and the cannabis at €132.

Supt Martin Walker said the defendant, who has no previous convictions, had a chronic addiction to cocaine and was a full time operative with the Fire Service. He had been a reserve garda for a number of years.

Barrister John Griffin said the defendant has two children and his family have businesses in Athy.

He described the cocaine found as “traces more than anything else.”

A number of certificates of reference and two newspaper articles were handed into court on the defendant's behalf.

Mr Griffin said the defendant was previously involved in dealing with a fatal fire accident at Naas Hospital and this had an impact on him. He has also  fundraised to provide medical defibrillators.

Judge Michele Finan said it was commendable that the defendant had pleaded guilty and this case should not affect him for the rest of his life.

The case was struck out with the facts proven after the defendant undertook to donate €500 to the Alzheimer unit at St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media