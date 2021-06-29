Two bus shelters on the way to Castledermot

Castledermot
Two bus shelters are to be provided in Castledermot.
Fianna Fail senator Fiona O’Loughlin said the facilities have been sought for some time by the local community.
Senator O’Loughlin said the addition of bus shelters and the potential for additional stops along the route will be hugely positive for Castledermot.
“Rural connectivity is very important for rural activities. As we look to the future we need to ensure that we have an adequate public transport system to support all of Kildare, not just the major towns.”
Sen O’Loughlin also said increasing the use of public transport is a fundamental goal when it comes to reducing people's carbon footprint, and combating climate change. “I would like to see increased connectivity across Kildare, and I will continue to fight for increased public transport options.”
