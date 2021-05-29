Kildare Property Watch: Set your dreams in stone at River Cottage, Athy

A charming cut stone residence on a tranquil site of one acre near Athy will be auctioned, with a guide price of €195,000, in June.

River Cottage has been lovingly restored, according to selling agent Coonan Property.

Over 50 semimature trees are dotted around the plot of land which also has a stream running through.

With uninterrupted views of the farmlands that surround the property, this is the perfect location for that quiet country retreat, with Athy is minutes' drive away away.

The location of the property, at Gouleyduff, near the Kildare-Laois border, is excellent, according to Coonans.

It is only a short drive from the new Athy bypass which is due to open in 2022.

There is full planning permission for a 60 sq m extension which will enhance the cottage further. It will give more living space, bring more light and capture more views of the surrounding countryside. The plan also includes a landscape masterplan to incorporate the new design into nature and vice versa.

River Cottage is for sale via online auction on June 17 at 3pm. There is a guide price of €195,000.

For further information please contact Jill at Coonan Property Naas on 045 832020 or email info@coonan.com or naas@coonan.com.