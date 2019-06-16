Funeral details for Kildare man Aidan Rowsome who died in Athy air crash

Funeral details have been released for the Kildare town man who tragically lost his life in the air crash near Athy last Thursday evening.

Aidan Rowsome, 58, of Kildare and formerly of Dale Road, Stillorgan, is survived by his wife Marie and daughter Nadia.

He was the vice president of SmartDrive Systems EMEA.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, brothers Paul and Noel, sisters Helen, Maureen and Olive, father-in-law Noel, mother-in-law Nuala, brothers-in-law Brian, Noel, Peter and Jochen, sisters-in-law Karen, Gillian and Andrea, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

The reposal will take place at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Tuesday morning, June 18, from 8am, with removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole arriving at 9.45am.

Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Shanganagh Cemetery, Shankill. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Society for Autism with donation box at the back of the church beside the condolence book.

James Price of Ballinteer also passed away in the tragic incident. Mr Price, 70, formerly an Aer Lingus employee, will be laid to rest at Bohernabreena Cemetery on Tuesday morning following funeral mass at 11.30am in St John the Evangelist Church, Ballinteer.

He is survived by his wife Denise, children Alan, Joanne and Aoife, grandchildren and a wide circle of family and friends, and colleagues in the aviation community.