Man charged with assault after Kildare woman stabbed four times in back

A man who was before Athy District court last Tuesday on a charge of assault causing harm after he allegedly stabbed a woman four times in the back was remanded in custody for a week.

Keith Malone, with an address listed as Barnashrone, Mountmellick, came to the attention of gardai on January 6 last after the alleged incident took place at 90 Rathstewart Crescent, Athy.

The court heard that the man allegedly carried out the attack while drunk, and that he has a young child with the woman.

Garda O’Shea from Athy garda station gave evidence in court against a bail application for the defendant, who was represented by solicitor Thomasina Connell.

He said that the man had been drinking when he arrived by taxi to the house in Athy.

“He was intoxicated,” Garda O’Shea said, under oath.

The court heard he entered the house and allegedly stabbed the woman four times in the back as she turned to get out the door. She managed to make her way to a neighbour[s house. The neighbour called an ambulance. A kitchen knife was found on the ground near the front door, and there was a pool of blood at the door. The woman suffered multiple injuries, including a punctured lung and spleen, and is still being treated in hospital for her wounds.

The court heard that the defendant followed the victim outside, but then allegedly fled the scene when the ambulance was called.

Garda O’Shea said that the defendant was later seen at Athy train station in an intoxicated state. A witness told Garda O’Shea that the defendant said that the victim had taken a knife out of the drawer and that he grabbed the knife and stabbed her.

“See you in five years,” the defendant said to the witness at the train station.

Mr Malone then got on the train and got off in Kildare town, where he went drinking and was later arrested by gardai, the court heard.

Gda O’Shea said that the defendant is a possible flight risk as he has worked abroad in his chosen career as a welder. He said that he had also fled the scene when the ambulance arrived.

His solicitor Thomasina Connell said that he would be willing to hand in his passport and to sign on daily at the garda station and observe a curfew.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that the allegations were very serious.

The court heard that the defendant could be facing a more serious charge of attempted murder as the file from the DPP is not yet complete. The defendant was also on bail at the time of the alleged offence.

“This is tragic on every possible note – it involves the mother of his child. The file is not even complete,” said Judge Zaidan.

Judge Desmond Zaidan refused the bail application on the grounds that the defendant is a possible flight risk and remanded the defendant in custody until January 15.