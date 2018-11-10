Two men arrested in Athy in connection with David Boland death investigation released

The two men arrested in Athy on Friday afternoon by gardaí investigating the death of young Nurney dad David Boland in Duke Street in the town last week have been released.

The men, in their twenties, were released without charge this afternoon. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The investigation continues.

This brings to four the number of people arrested to date as part of this ongoing investigation.

Calvin Cullen, aged 20, from Greenhills, in Athy, was last Sunday charged before a special sitting of Naas District Court with murder in connection with Mr Boland's death. He was further remanded on Thursday to appear back before the court on November 22, for the service of a Book of Evidence.

Another man, in his late twenties, was arrested and released without charge. A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in his case.