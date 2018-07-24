WATCH: RTÉ archives footage of a homemade hovercraft made by Kildare man

On July 24 1978, RTÉ reported on a DIY hovercraft made by a Kilcullen man.

The footage shows Pat Maloney taking his homemade hovercraft across the plains of the Curragh.

According to RTÉ Archives; "The vehicle was built from plywood, canvas, and two lawnmower engines, at a cost of less than two hundred pounds.

"A three and a half horsepower lawnmower engine provides the lift-off, while a five-horsepower lawnmower engine propels the intrepid hovercraft pilot at speeds of up to forty miles an hour.

"Mr Maloney has tested his hovercraft on the Blessington Lakes as well as the grassy expanses of the Curragh."

Click here to check out the RTÉ News report by Dermot Mullane.