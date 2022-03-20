WATCH: Italy's last-minute winning try with Nessun Dorma soundtrack is just perfect
Italy pulled off a stunning Six Nations victory over Wales on Saturday, their first in the competition since 2015.
In the 79th minute, full-back Ange Capuozzo attacked from inside his own half before offloading inside to Edoardo Padovani who touched down for the try.
Paolo Garbisi's conversion sparked wild scenes of Azzurri celebration.
The clip of the audacious try has since been edited to include famous Italian opera track Nessun Dorma and we think you'll agree it makes it even better.
It had to be done, it's too perfect.— Evan__Kavanagh (@ek_rugby1) March 19, 2022
Italy's winning try, Nessun dorma, enjoy.#WALvITA #SixNations pic.twitter.com/MZabKzIYPa
