Six Nations | The five big talking points as Ireland face Wales

Ireland and Wales will kick off this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship in Dublin on Saturday.

The tournament opener sees a return of crowds after last year’s competition took place behind-closed-doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Here, we look at some of the key talking points heading into the Aviva Stadium clash.

Battle of the 10s and captains

Two Test rugby titans of the northern hemisphere game will go head to head as fly-halves and captains. Johnny Sexton leads Ireland’s quest for a first Six Nations title since 2018, while Dan Biggar – who has succeeded an injured Alun Wyn Jones as skipper – is charged with spearheading Wales’ bid for back-to-back silverware. Between them, they have won 196 caps and amassed almost 1,500 points for their countries, continuing to excel at the highest level of a sport where their tactical, playmaking and goal-kicking qualities rarely wane.

Ireland’s scrum a key weapon

In Tadhg Furlong, Ireland possess arguably the world’s finest tighthead prop. A destructive scrummager and set-piece tactician, the Leinster forward forms part of a powerful front-row alongside Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher. Furlong’s scrum contest with Wales loosehead and his fellow British and Irish Lion Wyn Jones should prove an important sub-plot of Saturday’s showdown. Wales’ scrum has had its fair share of difficulties in recent months, but head coach Wayne Pivac said: “We have worked hard on that area and hope to make good improvements.”

Josh Adams – centre of attention

❝Fel carfan, rydyn ni'n gyffrous i ennill y gêm gyntaf.❞ ➥Hear from @JoshAdams951 discuss training in multiple positions and how he's been impressed by the new faces in camp. pic.twitter.com/sdkWD9rRab — Welsh Rugby Union (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 2, 2022

After winning all of his 35 Wales caps as a wing and scoring 17 tries, Adams has been switched to outside centre for Wales’ Six Nations opener. He would have played in that position against Autumn Nations Series opponents Fiji nearly three months ago, but he pulled put injured after the warm-up. George North made an identical move with considerable success last season, and there is no doubt that Adams has all the ability required. It promises to be a testing baptism, though, opposite Ireland’s midfield pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki.

Mack and able

Return of ! Looking forward to seeing you out there in green on Saturday, Mack! #TeamOfUs | #IREvWAL pic.twitter.com/F8xFYETkhA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 3, 2022

Ireland possess a team packed with experience and Test match know-how, but considerable attention will surround a 23-year-old international rookie on Saturday. Connacht wing Mack Hansen, who was born in Australia but has an Irish mother, makes his debut following an injury to Leinster’s James Lowe. Hansen has been in outstanding form in the United Rugby Championship this term, leading the try chart with six touchdowns, and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said: “He is a smart rugby player – he makes things happen.”

Round of applause as crowds return

Saturday’s game will be the first Six Nations fixture played with a crowd for 699 days. The Aviva Stadium will be packed to its capacity of just over 51,000 as spectators return. The coronavirus pandemic halted the 2020 tournament in March of that year, and games took place behind closed doors when it resumed seven months later, which continued for last season’s competition. On crowds returning, Farrell said: “It’s massive to us. There is a reason why you do things, and one of those reasons is that we want to connect with the people.”