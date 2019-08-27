Deaths in Kildare, Tuesday, August 27 , 2019



Christina (Chris) Brereton (née Burke) - Pagestown, Kilcloon, Meath / Kildare

Peacefully at her home. Christina (Chris) loving wife of Matt and dear mother of Lisa, Paul, Lorraine and Matthew. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ryan, Sasha, Ella, Sophie, Conor, Katie, Noah and Ava, son-in-law Anthony, partners Hellen, Lorraine and Stewart, sister Celia, brother Martin, extended family, friends and neighbours. Now reunited with her infant son Alan, parents Luke and Ellen, sister Mary-Clare and her twin sister Nora. Reposing at her home Pagestown (A85 X635) on Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11:15am to the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Kilcloon arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Connolly - Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth / Aghamore, Mayo

Connolly, John, Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Aghamore, Co. Mayo, August 24, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons and daughters Karen, Siobhan, Thomas, Sandra, John & Ailish, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 9 grandchildren, sisters Peg & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Kilcloon Cemetery, Co. Meath. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Seamus Cosgrove - Ardenode, Ballymore Eustace / Newbridge

Cosgrove Seamus (Ardenode, Ballymore Eustace and late of Newbridge ) - August 24. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita,sons Gavin and Jamie, daughters Niamh and Dara, his grandson Emerson,his sisters Rita and Hilda, his brothers and sisters-in-law Kathleen, Ross, Bridget, Eugene, Mattie and Declan, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in St. Conleth’s Parish Church,Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



Peter O'Rourke - Patrician Avenue, Naas / Delgany, Wicklow

Formerly of Priest Newtown, Delgany, Co. Wicklow. Beloved husband of the late Bridget. Father of Kathleen, Josie, Mary, Patrick, Elizabeth and James. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen, brothers Christy, John and Gerard, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 5pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church Of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Edward (Eddie) Whelan - Ballymore Eustace

Whelan, Edward (Eddie), Chapel Street, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. August 25. Loving husband of Mai and father of Oonagh. Will be sadly missed by his family, son-in-law, grandsons, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington (W91YN79) on Tuesday from 4.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.00 am. Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.