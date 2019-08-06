Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Robert (Bob) Baldwin - St. Brigid's Tce., Clane

August 5th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mill Lane Manor Nursing Home, Naas, beloved husband of the late Nancy, deeply regretted by his wonderful wife Anne, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Wednesday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

Mary Murray (née Byrne) - Abbey Park Court, Clane, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin

August 4th 2019, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, beloved wife of the late Paddy, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Breda & Catherine, sons Christopher, Thomas & Alan, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Eileen, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.