Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Trish Butterly (née Carbery) - Churchtown, Dublin / Athy

July 15 2019, peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of Dr. David Fennelly, Mr. Justin Geoghegan, and all the staff of St. Vincent’s Private Hospital; beloved wife of John and loving mother of Sheila, David and Alan. Loved by her son-in-law Matthew, daughters-in-law Christine and Pace, her grandchildren Jennifer and Katie, Alannah, Pia and Sean and Rhys, her brothers Joe, Jerry, Dan and Peter, sisters Sheila, Mary D. and the late Elizabeth, extended family and many friends. Reposing at Fanagan Funeral Home, Dundrum on Wednesday (17th July) evening from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday (18th July) at 10.00 am in Church of The Good Shepherd, Churchtown followed by burial in Geraldine Cemetery, Athy, Co. Kildare (arriving 1pm approx.)

Andrew (Andy) Cashin - Athy

July 16 2019 at Naas general hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nancy, son Declan, daughter Liz, brother Noel, sisters Mary, Nonie and Peg, son-in-law Denis, daughter-in-law Kay, grandchildren Evan, Ciaran, Ailbhe, Laura and Emma, nieces, nephews, extended family,relatives and friends. Reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 6.00pm until the conclusion of prayers which begins at 8.00pm. Removal from there on Thursday morning to St Itas church, Kilmeade arriving for 11.00 requiem mass, burial thereafter in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas O'Donoghue - Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot / Carlow

July 15 2019, at Naas General Hospital, Naas, Co. Kildare. He will be sadly missed by his loving cousins Ellen and Bridie, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 5pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30a.m to The Church of St Laurence O’Toole, Levitstown, Co. Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.