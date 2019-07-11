Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, July 11, 2019

Stephen Doyle - Clonmullion Retirement Village, Athy / Suncroft

July 5 2019, Deeply regretted by his loving parents Michael & Mary, brothers David, Philip and Wayne, partner Daniel, relatives and friends. Service will be held at 1.30pm on Thursday afternoon in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Terry Lawlor - Celbridge, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin

July 8 2019, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Angela and much loved father of Cathy, John, Eoin and Terry and devoted grandfather of Isobel, predeceased by his brothers Carl and recently deceased Dennis; Terry will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, granddaughter, Ingmar, Mary and Siobhán, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday evening (July 10) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Thursday morning (July 11th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by cremation Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Joseph (Joe) Whelehan - Ryston View Apartments, Newbridge

July 9 2019, Formerly of Rathangan, Co. Kildare. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, son Niall, daughter Jessica, daughter-in-law Natasha, grandchildren, sister Lillian, brothers Michael and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, from 4 o'clock on Thursday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 9 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for requiem Mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Parkinson's Association Ireland, donations box in church