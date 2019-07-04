Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, July 4, 2019

Marie Eccles (née Harrington) - Naas

July 2, 2019, (peacefully), at home, Marie, beloved wife of Mick and dear mother of Mick, Rory and Jonathan; Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday with Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Seamus (Shay) Gorman - Celbridge / Coill Dubh

July 2 2019 (suddenly). Beloved husband of Bernadette (Bernie) and much loved father of Amy, Daniel and David and cherished granddad of Max; Shay will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandson, son-in-law Simon, brother William (Willie), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Thursday evening (July 4th) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (July 5th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Benny (Thomas) Moran - Sallynoggin, Dublin / Kilcock

July 3 2019 (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Benny (Thomas); dearly beloved husband and best friend of Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sister Nancy, sister-in-law May (Murphy), nephews Michael, Charles, John and Kenneth, nieces Anne, Margaret and Susan, extended family and friends. Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin (opp. Sallynoggin Church) on Friday from 10am to 5pm. Removal on Saturday morning to Our Lady of Victories Church, Sallynoggin arriving at 9.50am. Funeral immediately after 10am Requiem Mass to Deans Grange Cemetery. House Private.