Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, June 20, 2019

Patrick D. Cullen - Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip

June 18 2019, (peacefully), at home. Patrick D. (Pat), beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Patrick and Aideen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren Patrick, Dylan and Oscar, daughter-in-law Bernie, Marco, sisters Myrtle and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday evening (21st June) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning (22nd June) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Day Unit, Cancer Care Fund, Tallaght Hospital.

Martin Kelly - St. Barbara's Park, Kildare Town, Kildare

June 19 2019, Retired battery sergeant, McGee barracks, Kildare Town. Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, sons Martin, James, Richard and George, daughter Karen, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Kildare Town from 2pm on Thursday with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

Paul Maguire - Thornton Lodge, Curragh

June 18 2019, Sadly missed by his loving wife Sue, parents Patrick and Ann, brothers Terence, Alan, Damian, sisters in law, brother in law Andrew, lisa and his niece Annalise, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, for funeral service at 10.30am.

Vera McCreanor (née Kelly) - Freagh, Carbury

June 18 2019, In her 90th year, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Wife of the late Billy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons and daughters; Joe, Willie, Helen, Ann, Tony and Carol, brother Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home this Thursday and Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm both evenings. Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe for 1pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Edenderry. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to "Friends of Tullamore Hospital".

Mairead Morrin (née MacGlinchey) - Naas

June 18 2019, Peacefully, at St Brigid's Hospice, Curragh, Co Kildare after a short illness which she bore with courage and grace. Mairéad will be sadly missed by her husband Dec, son James, daughter Niamh, daughter-in-law Sarah, son-in-law Cillian, grandsons Fionn and Daniel, sister Cliona, brothers PJ, Michael and Ciarán, sisters-in-law Bernadette, Daeng, Leigh, Marie, Romy and Suzanne, brothers-in-law Kieran and Noel, nieces and nephews, extended family and wide circle of friends in Ireland and abroad. Predeceased by her brothers-in-law Bryan and Eddie. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday (19th) from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Memorial Mass in the Church of Our Lady and St David, Naas at 10am on Friday (21st). Home private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice.

John Ryan - Johnstown, Naas / Johnstown

June 19 2019, Formerly of Kildare Town. Ex-Sergeant, Plunkett Barracks, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully, at Naas Hospital in his 90th year. Husband of the late Mollie, and father of the late Sean and James. Deeply regretted by his daughter Mary, son Patrick, daughter in law Christina, his beloved grandchildren Paula and Claire, step sisters Sarah and Francis, step brothers Tom and Tim, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's church, Kill for requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.