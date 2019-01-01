Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Thomas (Tommy) Brady - Highfield, Newbridge

The death occurred on Saturday, December 29, of Tommy Brady, Newbridge and formerly of Drogheda, Co. Louth. Husband of the late Breda. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Thomas and Phil, daughters Marie, Amanda and Tamara, his 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Wednesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.







Maurice Kelly - Naas and Saggart

The death occurred last Friday of Maurice Kelly, formerly of Stoneleigh Naas and late of The Slade, Saggar.t Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughter Jessica, son Warren, daughter-in-law Alison, grandchildren Sienna, Madison and Lewis, sisters Patsy, Marie and Martina, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Saggart followed by burial in Saggart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Mary Ann (Ann) Martin - The Oaks, Newbridge

The death took place last Monday of Mary Ann (Ann) Martin (née Lowery) of The Oaks, Newbridge. She passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Charlie, children Helen, Owen, Siobhan, Cathal, Ciaran and Lisa Marie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Glennon’s funeral home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 3pm on Wednesday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in church.

Ronan Mulvaney - Newbridge and Dublin

The death occurred on December 29 of Ronan Mulvaney, of Newbridge and formerly of Ballinteer. Unexpectedly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sue, daughter Maddie, parents Lar and Kitty, sister Sinéad, mother-in-law Sandra, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Ronan will repose in Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Tuesday from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.15am in the Church of St. John the Evangelist, Ballinteer followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Raymond (Ray) Walsh - Robertstown and Coventry

The death occurred last Sunday of Raymond (Ray) Walsh, of Grove Lane, Robertstown and late of Coventry, England. He passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Peg, daughters Roseanna, Margaret and Joanne, sons Raymond and Garfield, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday from 2pm, with prayers at 7pm. A private cremation will take place on Thursday. Family flowers only please.