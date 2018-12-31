Deaths in Kildare - Monday, December 31, 2018

Edward Domican - Kilcullen/Clonbrock, Crettyard, Carlow

Edward Domican of Clonbrock, Crettyard, Co. Laois and formerly of Conroy Pk., Kilcullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2018, at Signature Care Nursing Home, Killerig, Co Carlow. Beloved husband of Honora, much loved father of Theresa and adored grandfather of Dylan, Eve and Emma. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, grandchildren, sister Sr. Eugene (Waterford), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 2pm on Monday with removal at 6.45pm to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow

Denis McGarry - Athy/Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford

Cluain Mhuire, Athy and late of Annaly Park, Longford Town. Denis will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Joe and Pat, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral details later.

Patrick Dunphy - Kilmeague/Corrib,Clonminam Rd, Portlaoise, Laois

Beloved husband of the late Judith and much loved father of Séan and Patricia. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Micheál, grandchild Páraic,brother Joe, sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday in SS Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in Cullahill Cemetery. House private on Monday please.

Anne Houlihan (née Kiernan) - Kilmead

Peacefully at her home. Deeply missed by her husband John, daughters Sylvia, Carol, Mary, Suzy, Catherine and Stacey, grandchildren Annie, Jack, Danny and Conor, sons-in-law Tommy, Adam, James, Sean, Peter and Joe, her extended family kind neighbours and large circle of friends.

Reposing at her residence from 12 noon Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.40am to St. Ita's Church, Kilmead for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Kelly - Celbridge, Kildare

Kelly (Celbridge and former Groom at Karl Hannon and Straffan House) December 28, 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Elm Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown and surrounded by his family. Peter, beloved husband of Maria, dear father of Fiona, Fran and John and a devoted grandfather of Danny, Lisa, Billy, Saoirse, Eoin, Kevin and Conor. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Lorraine, sister Lena and Annie, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Tuesday (New Year’s Day) evening from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Kidney Association.

Dymphna O'Connell (née Phelan) - The Crescent, Newbridge

O’Connell (nee Phelan) The Crescent, Newbridge, December 29, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Dymphna Mary, wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jacqueline, son Michael, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters Evelyn and Cora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Removal by Anderson and Leahy Funeral Directors on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, for 11.00am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

For recent deaths, click here.