Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, December 27, 2018

Frank Brady - Furryhill, Rathmore, Naas

December 25 2018, Father of the recently deceased Bobby. Sadly missed by his loving wife Patty, daughter Ciara, sister Carmel, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Conor, Aoife and Daragh, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Kilteel followed by Burial in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Sean Doyle - Broadleas, Ballymore Eustace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael McCarthy - Naas / Gneeveguilla, Kerry

December 25, 2018, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght Hospital, Michael, beloved husband of the late Kitty and dear father of Donal, Mairéad, Gearóid (deceased), Siobhan, Aisling and Gráinne; Sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Tony and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Tony, Katie, Aoife, Adam, David, Ellen, and Eoin, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements on Thursday.

George Smullen - Are Mhuire, Rathangan / Moone

Peacefully following an illness on Christmas Day December 25 2018 in the wonderful care of the staff at Tallaght Hospital. George will be sorley missed by his devoted wife Una,loving children Ann, Kevin, Raymond, Eoin and Paul, son in law Declan, daughters in law Linda, Tanya, Veronica and Catriona, adored grandchildren, brothers Paddy, John, Kevin and Vincent, sisters Brid and Marion, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters on law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home on (Thursday 27th) from 2 o'clock with rosary at 7o'clock. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10 o'clock in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. House private on Friday morning.