Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Catherine (Kitty) Cagney (née Mulligan) - Highfield Park, Leixlip / Tipperary

December 18 2018, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, beloved sister of the late Mary & Aggie & mother-in-law of the late Ciarán, deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughters Treacy & Cathy, son Anthony, sisters Rose & Bernadette, brother Paddy, extended family & friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Anne Doyle - Kilkea, Castledermot

December 15 2018, Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, her sister, her brother, close relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 12 noon on Wednesday concluding with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday to the Church of The Assumption, Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Castledermot Young At Heart. Donation Box in Church. HOUSE PRIVATE ON THURSDAY MORNING PLEASE.

Nancy O'Connor (née Geraghty) - Roseberry, Newbridge

December 18 2018 predeceased by her sister Breda, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jimmy, son Fergal, daughters Deirdre and Ciara, grandchildren Naoise, Cassie, Eoin, Tilly, Caitlin, Ciaran, Finn, & Elliot, her great-grandchildren Faye & Tyler, brother Paddy, Sister Phyllis, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nieces & nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 4 o' clock on Wednesday with prayers at 8 o' clock. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. House private on Thursday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. Donations, box in church.

Joseph (Joe) Somers - Sallins Wharf, Sallins / Springfield, Dublin

December 17 2018, Beloved husband of Kathleen and father of Shirley, Fiona, Jennifer, Matthew and Jason. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons and their spouses and partners, grandchildren Shannon, Katie, Callum, Sophie, Alex, and baby Eoin, brother, sisters, extended family and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.