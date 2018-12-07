Deaths in Kildare - Friday, December 7, 2018

Mary Bridget Quinn (née Davis) - Green Avenue, Newlands, Naas

Formerly of Church Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Ardee, Co. Louth and Kilmacud, Co. Dublin. Mary passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John Vivian. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Finola and Sarah, sons Seán and Timothy, brother Daniel, daughters-in-law Clodagh and Indra, sons-in-law Robin and Dermot, grandchildren Eoin, Daniel, Liam, Caoimhe, Naoise, Bodhi, Íseult, Peter Francis, Mary and Tadhg, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter Sarah’s home at The Firs, Sallins Road, Naas (eircode W91D68E) on Friday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of The Assumption, Tullamore followed by burial in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. For friends or family that cannot attend the church has a live webcam, click here to view.

Larry Gill - Killina, Carbury

Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Tom, Mick, Peter and Bill, sisters Kathleen, Bridget and June, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Friday from 7.30pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Saturday at 1pm arriving Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for 1.30pm Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Sylvia Corcoran (née Keeley) - Maynooth / Dublin

Corcoran (nee Keeley), Sylvia, Maynooth, and late of London, England and Dublin, December 6th 2018, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the tender care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Maynooth. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Lar, sons and daughters Jackie, Sharon, Kim, Allison, Ashling, Jason, Wayne, Sabrina, Glenda, Stephen, Leanne and Lyndsey, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Noel, sister Doreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Maynooth, on Sunday from 4-6pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Assoc. of Ireland.

Joseph (Joe) Campbell - Gingerstown, Caragh

Campbell, Joseph (Joe), Gingerstown, Caragh, December 6th 2018, peacefully at Naas Hospital, after a short illness, beloved husband of the late Molly, deeply regretted by his loving son Sean, daughters Mary, Julie, Breda and Martina, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, sister Bibby, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery.

Betty Hackett (née Brady) Drogheda Court, Monasterevin

Beloved wife of the late Christy and much loved mother of Mary ,Susan, Jean, Dinah and Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren,her brother Tom,sister in law,nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends. Reposing at the chapel of rest Monasterevin on Saturday from 2:00pm until 8:00 pm with rosary recital at 8:00. Requiem mass on Sunday in SS Peter and Paul's church at 11:30 am. Interment afterwards in St Evins cemetery.