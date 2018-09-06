Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, September 6, 2018

Hugh Carr – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

August 6 2018, Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sons Hugh, Joseph and Richard, daughter-in-law Helen, Hugh’s partner Sandra, grandchildren Anthony, Craig, Leanne, Ian, Jordan and Shane, great-grandson Oscar, sisters Kathleen and Josie, brother-in-law Vincent, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon‘s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge From 6pm on Friday (September 7) with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (September 8) at 10:30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Aidan Clarke – Brownstown, The Curragh

Brisbane, Australia & late of Brownstown, The Curragh - August 22 2018. Aidan; sadly missed by his wife Shirley, son Ian and daughter Caroline, sister Greta, brothers John and Eugene, sisters-in-law Denise and Grace, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Cox – Mount Carmel, Newbridge

September 4 2018 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital in the presence of his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, brother Frank, sister Monica, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, from 5pm on Thursday (September 6) with prayers at 8.00pm. Removal on Friday morning (September 7) at 12.30pm to arrive at the Dominican Church, Newbridge for 1pm Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Donations box in Church.

Seamus Hayden – Ballymore Eustace

September 4 2018. At Naas Hospital. Loving husband of Mary and predeceased by his sister Loy. Will be dearly missed by his family, sister Una, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Thursday (September 6) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (September 7) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box at the Funeral Home and the Church.

Noreen Mulhall (née Whelan) – Shanganaghmore, Barrowhouse, Athy

September 5 2018, Wife of the Late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving brother John, nephew Colin, special mention to her carer Jenny and home help Jude, sisters-in-law, relatives and her many close friends. Reposing at her nephew Colin's residence, Shanganaghmore, Barrowhouse (Eir Code R14T 267) from 3pm on Thursday (September 6) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.45am on Friday (September 7) to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Barrowhouse for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

George Quinn – The Downings, Prosperous

September 4 2018, peacefully at his residence, deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on Friday (September 7) to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Enable Ireland. House private please.

Mary Scully (née Nolan) – Kilboggan, Nurney

September 5 2018, Beloved wife of the late Pat and predeceased by her daughter Catherine. Much loved mother of Vincent and Betty. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son-in-law, grandchildren,great grandchildren brother Shamie, sisters Sarah, Breda and Trish, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at her daughter (Betty White's) home in Oghill from 2:00pm on Thursday (September 6) with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Friday (September 7) at 10:00am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Suncroft for 11:00am Requiem Mass via Kilboggan. Interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.