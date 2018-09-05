Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, August 5, 2018

Valerie Bailey (née McNamee) – Old Connell Weir, Newbridge / Dublin

September 4 2018 (peacefully) in the excellent care of the staff and nurses of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Valerie; sadly missed by her loving husband Charlie, son Mark, daughters Denise and Lorna, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge from 6 o'clock on Thursday (September 6) with prayers at 7.30 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning (September 7) at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in the Church.

Aidan Clarke – Brownstown, The Curragh

August 22 2018. Aidan; sadly missed by his wife Shirley, son Ian and daughter Caroline, sister Greta, brothers John and Eugene, sisters-in-law Denise and Grace, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning (September 8) at 10.30am in St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft, Co. Kildare followed by interment of ashes in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Joe Cox – Mount Carmel, Newbridge

September 4 2018 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital in the presence of his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernie, brother Frank, sister Monica, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Sean Dowling – Kilteel, Naas

Sept 4, 2018, (suddenly), at home, Sean, beloved husband of Christine, dear father of Theresa, Sheila, Ciaran, Shane and Gary and loving brother of Theresa, Mary, Berry and Billy (deceased); Very sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (September 5) from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday (September 6) to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel arriving for 12 noon Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Burgage Cemetery, Blessington. House private on Thursday morning please.

Kathleen O'Connell (née Cullen) – Gormanstown, Kilcullen

September 3 2018. (Suddenly). Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, son Pádraig and partner Evelyn, brother Terry. Predecessed by her brother Myles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 12pm on Wednesday (September 5) followed by removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, Gormanstown, arriving at 7:30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday September 6 at 11am followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Betty O'Donnell (née McGrath) – Great Connell, Newbridge

September 3 2018, In the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital and Willowbrook Nursing Home, formerly of Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Neil, daughter Jean, son Rory, grandchildren Shauna, Emilie, Niamh, Nora and Neil, sister Olive, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal by Glennon's Funeral Directors to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, at 6.30pm on Thursday (September 6). Funeral Mass on Friday (September 7) at 11am. Cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul, Newbridge. Donations box in church and Crematorium.