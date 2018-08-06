Deaths in Kildare - Monday, August 6, 2018

Thérèse Hynes McHugh (née Neary) - Naas



Thérèse Hynes McHugh, (née Neary) of Dublin, London and latterly Naas, Co. Kildare, passed peacefully at St Brigid’s Hospice, Monasterevin, on August 4 after a prolonged illness.

Sadly missed by Patrick McHugh (her husband), Nicola and Anthony (her children from her first marriage to Jim Hynes, predeceased), their spouses Christy and Wendy, her adored grandchildren, Audrey and Adelaide and extended family and friends.

Funeral Service at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday, August 9. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice, donation box at the crematorium



Patrick (Pat) Fox - Roseberry, Newbridge



Pat Fox of Roseberry, Newbridge, passed away peacefully on August 5 at the Beacon Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Loretto, sons Christopher and Peter, daughter Emma, grandson Glen, daughters-in-law Denise and Celeste, sisters Aileen, Noreen, Mary and Frieda, brothers Jim, John and Kevin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 4 o’clock with prayers at 8 o’clock, (for family and close friends only please) Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at the Dominican College Church for Mass at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and Purple House, Bray, Co. Wicklow.

Angela Mullen (née Kavanagh) - Wexford/Newbridge

Angela Mullen (née Kavanagh), of Rosslare Strand, Co Wexford, and formerly Newbridge, passed away on August 4 at St. Vrincent’s University Hospital. Loving wife of the late Jimmy, and beloved mother of Paul, David and Simon. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Mollie and Sr. Kathleen (MSHR) and her sister-in-law Anne. Predeceased by her sisters Peggy and Judy, brothers John and Terry, niece Suzanne and nephew Joe. Sadly missed by her adored grandchildren, Laura and Cameron, Nathan, Lucia, Hannah and Milly, Conor, Rónán and Eimear, her daughters-in-law Helen, Suzanne and Aisling, nephews, nieces and extended family and her many friends.

Reposing at her son Simon’s home from 4pm to 6pm on Monday, 6th August. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, 7th August, at 12pm at St. Brigid’s Church, Rosslare Strand, followed by burial at New Cemetery, Tagoat. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be made to Fr. Tony Coote’s Walk While You Can fund for Motor Neurone Disease at www.wwyc.ie.

Ann Caden (née Hurley) - Maynooth/Dublin/Galway

Ann Caden, of Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Cherryfield Drive, Dublin & Mountbellew, Co. Galway, passed away on August 3, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the wonderful staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Gerard & Michael, daughters Maureen & Ann-Marie, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours & friends

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home on Sunday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.



Freda Sherwood - Kildare town

The death has occurred of Freda Sherwood (née Hutchinson), Knavinstown House, Kildare town. Dearly beloved wife of William (Billy) and loving mother of Alan, George and Ralph. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons and their partners, grandchildren Rebecca, Sam and Emily, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposal at her son Ralph's home at Tulloch, Knavinstown (R51YN66), on Sunday from 3pm until 7pm. A celebration of Freda's life will take place on Monday at 11am in St. Brigid's Cathedral, Kildare Town, followed by burial in New Cemetery, Monasterevan.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Cathedral. House private Monday morning, please.