Deaths in Kildare - Friday, May 11, 2018

Oliver Kenny – Ardclough

May 10 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Oliver, beloved son of the late Thomas and Christina and dear brother of Patsy, Brigid, Bob, Cissy, Ellen, Theresa, Thomas, Phyllis and Gerry. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge to St. Anne’s Church, Ardclough on Sunday evening arriving at 6pm. Funeral on Monday after 11am. Mass to Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Robert Lofthouse – Easton Park, Leixlip

May 9 2018, suddenly at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brothers, sisters, extended family, colleagues and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday (May 14) from 12 noon, followed by removal at 1pm, to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 2pm funeral service.

Eamonn Molloy – Manorfield, Kinnegad, Westmeath / Leixlip

Stephen James Murphy – Crumlin Road, Crumlin, Dublin / Bunclody, Wexford / Athy

May 10 2018, Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Matron and Staff of Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare. Former employee of The Gresham Hotel. Predeceased by his parents Philip and Margaret, brothers Rory, Anthony and Patrick, sisters Aileen (Skelton), Johanna, Irene (Sr. Rita) and Ann. Sadly missed by his loving brothers, Fr. Frank (Brazil), Philip,John, Dan, Tom, Kevin and Aidan, loving sisters Maureen, Pearl, and Noreen. brothers -in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home, Irish St., Bunclody, tomorrow, Friday (May 11), from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday (May 12) at 1.30pm to The Church of The Most Holy Trinity, Bunclody for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Bunclody. Family flowers only please.