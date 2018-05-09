Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Karen Cross (née Connolly) – Lullymore, Rathangan / Newbridge

Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, son Josh, mother Emma, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon‘s Funeral Home, Newbridge from 5pm on Thursday (May 9) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (May 11) at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in church.

Elizabeth (Betty) Heather (née O'Reilly) – Leixlip / Mount Merrion

May 7 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of George, much loved mother of George, Sarah and Nigel and granny to Amelia, Leo, Finn and Holly. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Maeve, brothers Myles and John, daughter-in-law Elaine, Nigel’s partner Liz, brothers-in-law Chris and David, sisters-in-law Jan, Ann and Carol, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening (May 9) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm with prayers at 5.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Thursday morning (May 10) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Murt Logan – The Cott, Prosperous

May 6 2018, peacefully at The Mater Private Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dympna, daughters Anne & Una, sons David, Alan & Liam, daughters-in-law Tara & Joanne, sons-in-law Mark & David, 9 grandsons, relatives & friends. Reposing at his residence on Thursday (May 10) from 3 o’ clock, with rosary at 8 o’ clock. Removal on Friday morning (May 11) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperos for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.