Deaths in Kildare - February 22, 2018

Leígh Star McDonnell – Rathangan / Tallaght

February 13 2018 (Rathangan and formerly of Tallaght) (unexpectedly), at Temple Street Hospital; cherished and adored daughter of Melissa and Tony, loving sister of Angelina, and loving granddaughter of Patrick, Ann, Anthony and Patricia. Very sadly missed by her loving family, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and all her many friends. Reposing at her grandparent’s home on Wednesday (February 21) and Thursday (February 22) from 2pm. Funeral Mass on Friday (February 23) at 11am in St Mary’s Church (The Priory), Tallaght Village and afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. “At the family’s request please wear bright coloured clothing”

Rosie (Rosaleen) Dowling (née McKenna) – Newtown, Rathangan

February 21 2018. Beloved wife of Gerry and dearest mother of Brian, Michelle, Valerie, Tracey, Paula, Aoife and Tara. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, Chloe, Shannon, Sean, Leah, Sadhbh, Sophie and Rian, sons in law Arthur, Eugene, Richard, Davitt, Michael and John, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Saturday (February 24) from 12pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning (February 25) to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Padraig Fitzgerald – Richardstown, Clane / Edenderry

February 20 2018, Suddenly at The Mater Private Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita, daughter Clare, sons Dylan and Ross, brother Eamon, his adored grandchildren Ben, Charlie and Lillie, son-in-law Aiden, daughters-in-law Fiona and Carole, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of many good friends. Reposing on Thursday (February 22) at Carroll and O'Neill Funeral Directors Funeral Home, "Thornbill" Maynooth Road, Celbridge (Off Junction 5 M4 in the car park of Celbridge House Inn) from 5.30pm with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday (February 23) at 11.30am to The Church of St. Patrick & St. Brigid, Clane arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in "The Victorian Chapel" in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to "North Kildare Sheltered Housing" (Donations Box at Funeral Home).

Eileen Fitzpatrick (née Connolly) – Prosperous

February 21 2018, peacefully at Naas General Hospital, beloved wife of the late Billy, deeply regretted by her loving son Norbit, daughters Rose & Sarah-Jane, son in law Brendan, daughter in law Gillian, grandchildren Jack, April, Billy, Carrie, Donnchadh, Daithí, Isabella & Fionn, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday (February 22) from 6pm, with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday (February 23) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St., Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the Old Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

James (Jim) Mannion – Donore, Caragh / Kilkerrin

February 20 2018, peacefully at Naas General Hospital, beloved husband of Lily, deeply regretted by his loving wife, brother Michael, sister Bridie, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Thursday (February 22) from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday (February 23) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Neurological Institute, Eccles St., Dublin 1. Donation box in church.

Fr. Desmond (Des) McKeever – St. Patrick's Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Blackrock, Dublin / Kildare

February 21, 2018 (peacefully), in the Care Unit, at St. Patrick's, Kiltegan, predeceased by his sisters Maureen and Monica and his brother Gerard; sadly missed by his brother Brendan, sister-in-law Elizabeth, niece, nephews and his Society family. Reposing at St. Patrick's, Kiltegan on Friday, February 23, with removal to St. Patrick's Chapel at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the Society Cemetery.

Eamonn Murphy – Newbridge

February 20, 2018 – (peacefully) in the special care of the Staff of Raglan Orange, Orwell Nursing Home, Rathgar, surrounded by his family, following the passing of his adored wife Maura in January, which left him heartbroken. Much loved and very sadly missed by his daughter Orla, son-in-law Brian, the ‘adorables’ – his grandchildren Alex, Serena and Mark, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his 10 brothers and sisters. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 23, at 11am at St. Conleth’s Church, Newbridge, followed by burial at St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Bridget Whelan (née Loughman) – McCauley Court, Athy / Ballylinan, Laois

February 21 2018, Reposing at Rigneys Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm on Thursday evening (February 22) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 12.30pm on Friday afternoon (February 23) to arrive at St. Anne's Church, Ballylynan for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Ballylynan Cemetery.