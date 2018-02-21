Deaths in Kildare - February 21, 2018

Bartholomew (Bartle) Bradley – Annsboro, Robertstown

February 19th 2018, peacefully in his 99th year, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Josie, deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anne & Alice, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Removal on Wednesday (February 21) at 5.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen at 6pm. Funeral Mass, on Thursday (February 22) at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maude Dempsey (née Gunning) – St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge

February 20 2018, Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her husband George, son Francis, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends. Reposing at Carroll & O'Neill Funeral Home, "Thornhill", Maynooth Road, Celbridge (in car park of Celbridge House Inn) on Wednesday (February 21) from 6.30pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday (February 22) to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross.

Máire & JG (Gerry) Ryan – Newbridge / Clonmel, Tipperary

Máire and Gerry passed away (peacefully) on February 19 2018 in the loving care of the staff and nurses of Curragh Lawn Nursing Home. Sadly missed by their loving daughter Geraldine (Parker), grandchildren Alan and Sarah, Máire's sisters Eithne (Symes) and Una (Power), their brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Máire and Gerry will be reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday (February 21) from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday morning (February 22) at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery, Waterford Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, arriving at approximately 2.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Kildare branch. Donations box in Church.