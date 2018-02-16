Deaths in Kildare - February 16, 2018

John (Chalky) Burke – Askinraw Drive, Suncroft

February 13 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving sons, mother, father, brothers, sisters, grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Friday February 16 from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday February 17 at 10.15 to St. Brigid's Church, Curragh Camp arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Rose Connolly (née Ward) – Corrachoill Park, Prosperous

February 14 2018, peacefully at her residence, beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Caroline, sons Kevin & John, daughters-in-law Marie & Josephine, grandchildren, sister Eileen, brother Skinner, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at her daughter Caroline's residence in Barrington Court, Prosperous on Friday February 16 from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday February 17 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown.

Jimmy Coyle – College St. Cavan, Cavan Town, Cavan / Celbridge

February 15 2018, peacefully, at Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Geraldine and devoted father of Gemma, Jane, Brenda and Ruth. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law and his adored grandchildren Joshua, Katie, Muireann, Lorcan, Jack and Eoin, his brother Joe (Luton), sisters Carol Coyle, Anne O'Boyle and Agnes Maloney (all Celbridge), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his extended family and many friends. Reposing at the Mc Mahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd, Cavan, on Saturday February 17 from 3.30pm until removal at 5.30pm to The Cathedral of Saints Patrick and Felim, Cavan, arriving for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday February 18 at 1pm, followed by burial in St Brigid’s Cemetery, killygarry. Family flowers only please , donations if desired to the cardiac unit , Cavan General Hospital, c/o Mc Mahon's Funersl Directors , Farnham Rd , Cavan.

John (Speedy) Ellis – Maryville, Kildare Town

February 15 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, son Pat, daughters Catherine, Bridget and Annmarie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Friday, February 16, from 4pm with Rosary there at 8pm. Removal on Saturday February 17 at 10.30am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in Church.

Paschal McEvoy – Ferrybank, Carlow Town, Carlow / Bagenalstown, Carlow / Leixlip

February 14 2018, Son of the late Jim and Nellie McEvoy and Brother of the late Brendan and Desmond. (Peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny surrounded by his wife Sheila, his children Aaron, Megan, Ross and Eva, deeply regretted by his loving sisters Helen and Rita, brothers John, Gerard and Noel. And his loving partner Olivia. Reposing in Somer's Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Friday morning February 16 from 11am until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning February 17 arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.