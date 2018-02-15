Deaths in Kildare - February 15, 2018

Neil Cartwright - Roseberry Hill, Newbridge

February 12 2018. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sharon, son Daniel, daughter Evie, his parents Barbara and Dave, mother-in-law Jackie, father-in-law Brian, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Wednesday (February 14) from 6pm until 8pm. Reposing at his home on Thursday (February 15) from 5pm until 9pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning (February 16) at 10.15am to arrrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Rose Connolly (née Ward) - Corrachoill Park, Prosperous

February 14th 2018, peacefully at her residence, beloved wife of the late Jack, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Caroline, sons Kevin & John, daughters-in-law Marie & Josephine, grandchildren, sister Eileen, brother Skinner, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Joseph Curran - Brother of Albert Curran, Naas

February 11 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Albert (Naas) and Tony (Brussels), nephews Dara and Paul, sister-in-law Tina, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry on Friday February 16 from 6 pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Requiem Mass on Saturday February 17 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry.

John Long - The Avenue, Newtown Manor, Kill

February 13 2018, Beloved husband of the late Christine. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Louise, sons John, Gerard and Les, sister Ann, brother Liam, son-in-law Derek, daughters-in-law Audrey, Amma and Emma, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his beloved dog Buddy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday (February 16) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (February 17) at 9.30am to arrive at the Church of St. Brigid, Kill for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Luke's Hospital.

John McDonnell - 26 Chanterlands, Athy

February 13, 2018, John. Husband of the Late Tina (Martina). Deeply regretted by his loving family - Joe, Helen, Marese, his sister Kathleen, son-in-law Bob, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Alexander, Alice, Max and Jack, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 5pm on Friday (February 16) until conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning (February 17) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church , Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Ellen (Miss Ellie) Nolan - Dreenane, Carbury

February 14 2018, Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Ofalia House, Edenderry. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken friends Mag, Millie, Noel, Brendan, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Mag and Noel Hogan's home, Carbury Village on Thursday (February 15) from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm. Removal on Friday (February 16) at 1pm to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Derrinturn, Carbury arriving for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm. Cremation afterwards in "The Garden Chapel" at Mount Jerome Crematorium at 3.30pm.

Martin O'Grady - Leixlip / Walkinstown, Dublin

February 14 2018 suddenly surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband and fishing buddy of Mary, dear father of Ian and Jana and a devoted grandfather to Luca and Rían. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Jules, sisters Mary, Pauline and Carmel, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, a large circle of friends and former colleagues. Reposing at his home on Friday evening (February 16) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning (February 17) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.