Deaths in Kildare - February 14, 2018

Tom Boland – Rheban Manor, Athy / Miltown Malbay, Clare

February 12 2018, peacefully at St. James' Hospital, Dublin on 12th February 2018. Sadly missed by his wife Mary (Cooper) his son Paul, daughter Fiona, grandchildren Jack, Ruby, Olivia and Adam, daughter-in-law Amanda, son-in-law Martin, his sisters Maura and Margaret, brothers Sean and Patrick, predeceased by his sister Helen (McMahon) and brother Seamus, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy from 5pm on Wednesday February 14, concluding with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal on Thursday morning February 15 at 11.45am to St. Michael’s Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy. No Flowers Please. Donations, if desired, to the Oncology Unit, St. James's Hospital. Donation Box at Funeral Home and Church. House Private Please.

Neil Cartwright – Roseberry Hill, Newbridge

February 12 2018. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sharon, son Daniel, daughter Evie, his parents Barbara and Dave, mother-in-law Jackie, father-in-law Brian, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Joseph Curran – Naas / Athenry, Galway

Brother of Albert Curran. Joseph Curran, Prospect, Athenry, Co. Galway. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Albert (Naas) and Tony (Brussels), nephews Dara and Paul, sister-in-law Tina, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry on Friday February 16 from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Requiem Mass on Saturday February 17 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Athenry.

Michael Hamill – Church View, Suncroft

February 5 2018 (peacefully) in London. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sons and daughters and their partners, brothers and sisters and their partners, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday February 14 from 3pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning February 15 at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Mary Hiney (née McGrath) – Naas / Wexford

February 12, 2018, (suddenly), at home, Mary, beloved wife of John and dear mother of Michael and Gerard; Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, relatives and friends. Reposing on Wednesday February 14 at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas from 6.00pm to 8.00pm with prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday February 15 to St Peter’s Church, Two Mile House arriving for 11.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Two Mile House Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Kildare and West Wicklow S.P.C.A.

Colette Nolan - Clifford – Moorefield Drive, Newbridge

February 13 2018 (peacefully) in Istanbul. (Late of Ivy House Lane, Hastings East Sussex, England and Moorefield Drive, Newbridge). Predeceased by her sister Darina. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tim, son Zebedee, parents Eamonn and Margaret, brother Dermot, sister Yvonne, sister-in-law Ann, brother-in-law Ciaran, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and worldwide friends. Funeral arrangements later.