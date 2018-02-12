Deaths in Kildare - February 12, 2018

Tina (Therese) Nolan – Ballitore, Athy

February 10, 2018 at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving father Tom, daughters Vicky and Tara, son Weston, Tara's partner Ben, brother Andy, sister Ann, sister-in-law Marie and Tom Byrne, grandchildren Taylor, Iker, Cadey, Andrés and Ben, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence from 6.00pm on Monday February 12 with prayers at 8.30pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning February 13 at 10.15am to The Church of SS Mary and Lawrence, Crookstown, arriving for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

James (Jimmy) Ratfer – Leixlip

February 10 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Barbara and dear father of Paul, Karen and Julian. Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening (February 13) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (February 14) to The Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, Leixlip, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.