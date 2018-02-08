Deaths in Kildare - February 8, 2018

Thomas (Tom) Snr. Clinton – Boston Common, Rathangan

February 6 2018 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Will be sadly missed by his sons Michael, Tom, daughters Mary and Betty, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, sister in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends, Reposing at his son Tom and daughter in law Anne's home at Boston Common from 2pm on Thursday (February 8) with removal at 6.30pm to the Church of Assumption, Rathangan arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning (February 9) at 10am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Abigael Conlon – Kildare

February 4 2018, (peacefully) at Temple Street Children's Hospital; beloved daughter of Amy and Colm. Deeply regretted by her loving family, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Friday February 9 at 11.30am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Inchicore (Oblates) followed by burial in Newland's Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to Temple Street Children's Hospital. Donation box in church.

Ita Early – Moorfield Park, Newbridge / Gortahork, Donegal

Reposing at her family in home in Cashelnagcore, Gortahork. Rosary on Wednesday (February 7) and Thursday (February 8) at 10pm. Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, on Friday February 9 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to Dementia Aware, Donegal.

Bridie Finlay (née Byrne) – The Downings, Prosperous / Dublin

February 4 2018, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, deeply regretted by her loving husband & life long friend Bill, brother-in-law Paddy, sister-in-law Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Removal on Thursday February 8 to arrive in Newlands Cross Crematorium for 1pm funeral service. House private please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Association of Ireland.

Mary Ging – Fontstown, Athy

February 6 2018. Loving wife of Martin Ging will be sadly missed by her children, Philip, Tina, Marie, Elaine and Stephen, grandchildren Sophie, Kayleigh, Caitlyn, Zoe and Joseph, brothers, sisters relatives and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday February 8, with Rosary at 7.30. Removal on Friday morning February 9 to arrive at St. Ita’s Church, Kilmeade for 11am Funeral Mass. Followed by Cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. No Flowers Please. Donations if Desired to Irish Cancer Society, donation box in Church.

Gerry Smyth – Meadow Court, Clane / Sallins

February 6 2018, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, brothers Padraig & Mattie, sister Patricia, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at his residence on Sunday February 11 from 4-7pm. Removal on Monday February 12 at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.