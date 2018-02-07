Deaths in Kildare - February 7, 2018

Noel Boylan – Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

February 5 2018 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Noeline, sons Ashley and Darren, daughter-in-law Lisa, sister Anne, brothers Mick, Tom, Raymond and Brendan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday February 7 from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning February 8 at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to C.O.P.D. Support Ireland. Donations box in the Church.

Sean Lambe – Drimnagh, Dublin / Kilcullen

February 3, 2018, (unexpectedly), at The Harvey Nursing Home, Sean, beloved husband of the late Kay and dear father of Bernadette, Michelle and Antoinette; Sadly missed by his loving daughters, brothers Seamus, Joe, Anthony and Gerry, sons-in-law John and Darragh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Andrew, Sam and Kim, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Lily. Reposing on Wednesday February 7 from 4pm to 7pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 78 Walkinstown Road, (opposite Supervalu). Removal on Thursday February 8 to the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mourne Road arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Clogh Cemetery (adjoining St Patrick’s Church), Clogh, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny arriving for approximately 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Errigal Road, Drimnagh / Walkinstown Road Ph: 01 4555121.

George (Noel) Murphy – Wrights Cross, Grangemellon, Athy

February 3, 2018, at Naas General Hospital. Much loved brother of Jerry and Jack and sisters Moira, Pat and Pauline. Very sadly missed by his fond nieces, nephews, cousins and kind friends and neighbours. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 5pm and 7pm on Thursday evening February 8. Removal at 10.30am on Friday morning February 9, arriving at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Fergal O'Connor – Slate Quarries, Rathmore, Naas / Brownshill, Carlow

February 5 2018 peacefully at St. Brigid’s Hospice, Moore Abbey; Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pamela, children Ciara, Niamh, Tom, Sam and Mikey, parents Tom and Nora, parents-in-law Paddy and Pauline (Cullen), sisters Sharon and Derbhla, brother-in-law Tommy, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday February 7 from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to Our Lady’s Church, Crosschapel on Thursday, February 8 for 12 noon Requiem mass with burial afterwards in Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donation box in Church. Eircode W91P6KK