Deaths in Kildare - February 5, 2018

Sr. Cecilia Hall – Sisters of Mercy, Athy / Killenaule, Tipperary

February 3, 2018, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Sr. Cecilia, pre-deceased by her parents Robert and Ellen Hall, brothers Ned, Tim and Bobby, sisters Bessie, Teresa, Sr. Claude and Sally, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, her Mercy Community and Congregation, extended family and friends. Reposing in St. Vincent's Hospital Chapel, Athy, from 2pm on Monday, February 5. Prayers at 5pm followed by removal to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning, February 6, followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Margaret (Peg) Kelly (née O'Connell) – Martinstown, Curragh

February 3, 2018, (peacefully, surrounded by her loving family), at Naas Hospital. Margaret (Peg), beloved wife of the late John and dear mother of Peadar, Catherine, Seán, Val and Marguerite; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, Paddy and Mick, sisters Trish, Kathleen and Nancy, sons-in-law Leo and Niall, daughters-in-law Geraldine, Martina and Orlaigh, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Monday, February 5 to St Brigid’s Church, Suncroft, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral on Tuesday, February 6 after 11.00am Mass to The Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. (Donation box at Church).