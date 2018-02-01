Deaths in Kildare - February 1, 2018

Darragh Herbert – Fishery Lane, Naas

January 31 2018, At home, after a long illness. Darragh will be sadly missed by his loving mam Ciara, dad Keith, sisters Niamh and Áine, grandparents Rita and Paddy (Behan), Marie and Charlie (Herbert), aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday February 1 2018 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday February 2 at 9.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.