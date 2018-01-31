Deaths in Kildare - January 31, 2018

John Christie – Formerly of Rowan Terrace, Newbridge / Waterford

Requiem Mass on Thursday, February 1 2018, at 11am in St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Con Comerford – Coill Dubh

January 30 2018, peacefully at T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, beloved partner of the late Margaret Caden, deeply regretted by her loving family, Geraldine, Dolores & Sean, their partners & children, his loving sister Patricia, brother Billy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Thursday (February 1) from 5pm to 8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday (February 2) at 11.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

Patrick ( Tabber ) Holt – Bishopsland, Kildare Town

January 29 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Patrick, daughter Teresa, sisters Brigid and Kathleen, his five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Tuesday January 30 from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (February 1) at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Betty Nutterfield – Allenwood North, Allenwood

January 30 2018, Peacefully, mother of the late Peggy (Byrne), deeply regretted by her loving husband Anthony, daughter Mary, brothers Harry, Eddie, John and Joe, grandchildren Niamh, Christopher, Rachel and Joseph, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (January 30) from 7pm and all day Wednesday (January 31) with Rosary on both nights at 8pm. Removal on Thursday (February 1) at 11.30am to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.