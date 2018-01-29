Deaths in Kildare - January 29, 2018

Maria Costello – Loughanure, Clane / Loughrea, Galway

January 27 2018 (peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown) Maria; deeply regretted by her loving husband Ian, parents Tom and Teresa, sister Sinéad, brother Enda, sister's-in-law,brother's-in-law, mother-in-law, father-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Browne residence, Loughanure, Clane from 2pm on Monday January 29 with Rosary at 8pm. House Private thereafter. Removal on Tuesday morning January 30 at 11 o’clock to arrive at St. Brigid’s Parish Church, Clane for Mass at 11.30 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. James’s Hospital & St. Frances Hospice. Donations box in the Church.

Billy (William) Dunne – Corballis, Castledermot

January 27 2018 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; Beloved husband of the late Mary and father of the late Liam; Deeply regretted by his loving family, Phyllis, Maureen, Nicholas, Eamonn, Pat, Michael, Brendan, Clare and Des, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Michael and Mary’s residence, Corballis, from 2pm on Sunday, January 28, with rosary there at 8pm. Removal from there on Monday evening January 29 at 7.30pm to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for 8pm. Funeral, after 11am Mass, on Tuesday January 30 with burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donation box in Church. Eircode R14 E363. Could people attending the wake park at the farmyard please, there is a pathway from there to the house.

Michael Law – Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / Knocktopher, Kilkenny

January 27 2018, Peacefully, at his daughter's residence, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, daughters Ann and Valerie, son Michael, Dermot and Brian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Kay and Caroline, sister-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home, from 4pm on Monday January 29, prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday January 30 at 12.15pm, to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Cremation afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Dontaions if desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland, Kildare Branch.

Margaret Mulcahy – Barrettstown Lawns, Newbridge

January 27, 2018. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Bill, daughter Sandra, son-in-law Christopher, grandson Alan, sister Patricia, brother-in-law Joe, Susan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 5pm on Monday January 29, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning January 30, at 10.15am, to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mt Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in church.

John (Seanie) Sexton – 1440 Kilberry, Athy / Kildangan

January 27, 2018. Peaccefully, in the loving care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home. Reposing at his residence from 3pm on Monday afternoon January 29 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigneys Funeral Directors on Tuesday morning January 30 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballybracken Cemetery.