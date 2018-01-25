Deaths in Kildare - January 25, 2018

Dympna Doran (née Birchall) – Coarsemoor, Straffan

January 24 2018, peacefully at home, Dympna, beloved wife of the late Micheal, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Philomena, Theresa, Anne, Bernadette, Alacoque and Margaret, sons Michael, Pascail and Thomas, brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters -in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 5pm on Thursday January 25 with rosary at 8pm, removal on Friday January 26 at 10:30am to the Church of Ireland church, Straffan arriving for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in Straffan cemetery. House private on Friday please.

Michael Eaton – Clonmullion Retirement Village, Athy

January 23 2018 at Naas General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sons Michael and Ciaran, daughters Sandra, Olga, Michelle, Charlotte, grandchildren, brothers Dominic and Liam, sisters Brenda, Marie and Cora, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy on Friday January 26 from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning January 27 arriving at St. Michael’s Parish Church for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy.

Harry Farrell – Ballinagappa, Clane

January 23 2018, peacefully, Harry, beloved husband of the late Marie, deeply regretted by his loving sons Henry and Walter, daughter Cathy, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Clane from 1pm on Thursday January 25, removal on Thursday evening at 6:45pm to St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday January 26 at 10am followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. House private please.

Nodlaig Ó Cianáin – Rathasker Road, Naas / Donegal

January 23, 2018, (passed away peacefully), Nodlaig, beloved husband of Síle and father of Neasa, Caoimhe, Aifric, Aoife, Clíodhna and Cormac. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son, sisters Nora (Collins), Clare (Cleary), brother Ollie Keenan, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Síobhra, Ruaidhrí, Éile, Tadhg, Aisling, Aoife and Aidan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mai Keenan and sister Maureen Cosgrove. Requiem Mass on Thursday January 25 at the Church of Our Lady & St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass and burial at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey at 1.00pm on Saturday January 27.

Patrick James O'Brien – Lowtown Marina, Robertstown

January 22, 2018. Formerly of Sweden, sadly missed by his loving family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral home, Allenwood from 4pm until 6pm on Friday January 26. Funeral service in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Saturday morning, January 27 at 11 o’clock.