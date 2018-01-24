Deaths in Kildare - January 24, 2018

Mary Carmel Evans (née Freeman) – Blackrock, Dublin / Coill Dubh

January 23 2018, peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her family in St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved wife to the late Gerard and devoted mother of Ray, Carla and the late Janet, Bernadette, Gerard, and sister to the late Anne. Sadly missed by her children, her daughter-in-law Eileen, sons-in-law John and Aiden, sister Nora, her 14 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Carnegies Funeral Home, The Crescent, Monkstown on Wednesday (January 24) from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday (January 25) in The Church of the Guardian Angels, Newtownpark Ave. Blackrock, followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery.

Mary Gallagher (née Callan) – Welchtown, Ballybofey, Donegal / Monaghan Town, Monaghan / Newbridge

January 23 2018, Dearly loved by her only sister Anne (Annie) and pre-deceased by her husband Joe and brothers Peter and Patrick Callan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her nieces, nephews,extended family and friends. Remains reposing at Mc Cool's Chapel of Rest, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, on Thursday January 25 from 7pm until rosary at 9pm. Funeral leaving from there on Friday January 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Our Lady Of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin at 11am, with Interment afterwards in Glenfin Cemetery.

Sr. Immaculata Hourigan – Sisters of Mercy, Athy / Pallasgreen, Limerick

January 23, 2018 (peacefully) at McAuley Nursing Home, Beaumount. Deeply regretted by her sisters Joan and Marie, brother Timothy (Tadgh) , her sister-in-law Breda, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Mercy community and congregation, extended family and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 3pm on Thursday, January 25, with prayers at 5pm. Removal on Thursday evening January 25 to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for 6pm. Funeral Mass at 2pm on Friday 26, followed by burial in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

James A. Morrin – Mill Lane, Naas

January 23 2018, Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his beloved wife Angela, grandson William and son-in-law Bryan, sadly missed by his children Noel, Kieran, Declan and Romy, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, the extended Morrin family and his wide circle of friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday January 24 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning January 25 at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

Mary Stynes (née Kelly) – Brownstown, Curragh

January 22 2018, Wife of the late Joe. Loving mother of Manny, Gillian and Anita. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren , great-grandchildren, family circle and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday January 24 at 7pm with rosary at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday January 25 in St. Brigids Church, the Curragh at 11.30am followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. House private Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Melanie Stynes (née O'Brien) – 42 Coney Meadows, Athy

January 21 2018, Late of Bramley Road, Oakwood, London. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Mick, father Billy, mother Bridie, sister Susan, brother Martin, nephew Liam, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence from 7pm on Thursday evening January 25 with Rosary at 8pm. House private thereafter. Removal on Friday morning January 26 to St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Bridget's Hospice, The Curragh.