Deaths in Kildare - January 23, 2018

Gerard Browne – Drumcondra, Dublin / Naas / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

January 21, 2018 peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents and his brothers Sean and Padraig. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Micheal and Eamonn, sisters; Maura, Gertie, Brid and Eilish, and also by Brid, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas on Wednesday (January 24, 2018) at 11.00am with burial afterwards to Cloone Cemetery, Co. Leitrim arriving at 3.30pm approximately.

Dolores Dillon – Gurteenpadder, Gortanumera, Portumna, Galway / Celbridge

January 21, at home. Beloved daughter of Teresa and the late John (Eyrecourt), treasured sister of Mary (Celbridge), Carmel O’Meara (Birr), Ann Harris (Portumna), John (Portumna), Michael (Ballinasloe), Paul (Portlaoise), Nick (Clonee), Dom (Athenry) and Padraig (Rockcorry). Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Dolores will be reposing tomorrow, Tuesday 23rd, at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna from 5.30oc to 7.30oc. Removal after to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11oc with burial afterwards in Churchill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

John (Johnny) Fitzgerald – Celbridge

January 22 2018 (peacefully) at home and surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of May, dear father of Valerie, Niall and Paul and a devoted grandfather of Laura, Ciaran, Conor and Aaron. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Mary and Martina, brother Paddy, sister Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on (Tuesday, January 23) evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on (Wednesday, January 24) morning arriving for Requiem Mass 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Renee Jones (née Kavanagh) – Marina Court/Bert, Athy

January 21, 2018. Wife of the Late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving family - Collette, John and Tina, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 7pm Wednesday evening January 24 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning January 25 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Susan McEvoy – Rockfield, Maynooth / Rathfarnham, Dublin

January 20 2018, suddenly at home. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Levina, partner Trevor, father John, sisters Mary and Anne, brother Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth on Wednesday January 24 from 5pm to 8pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday January 25 at 9:30am to St.Mary's Church, Maynooth arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

James (Jim) Nesdale – Mullaghmast, Ballitore / Carrigallen, Leitrim

January 21 2018, In the loving care of the staff of The Franks Ward, Tallagh Hospital, Dublin. Dearly loved husband of Hazel (Harte). He will be sadly missed by his loving wife , nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Doris (Goodwin), nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours. Reposing at Kildare Funeral Home, Fairview, Kildare Town on Tuesday January 23 at 5pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday January 24 at 10 am in St. Mary and Laurance's Church, Crookstown, Ballytore, Co. Kildare followed by burial in St. Michael and All Angels Church, Millicent, Clane, Co Kildare arriving 12pm aprox. HOUSE PRIVATE PLEASE

Niall Daly O'Sullivan – Maynooth

January 21 2018, at St. Francis's Hospice, Blanchardstown, after seventeen years in the loving and devoted care of Aisling House, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken carers and friends, especially Christy (Charlie), and by his siblings Helen (Litton), John and Peter and their families. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Maynooth on Tuesday January 23 from 5pm to 8pm. Prayer Service in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday January 24 at 2pm, followed by cremation.