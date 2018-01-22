Deaths in Kildare - January 22, 2018

Christopher (Tunny) Fingleton – Levitstown, Athy

January 20 2018, In the loving care of the staff of the Holy Family Ward, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Husband of the late Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eamonn and Christopher, daughter-in-law Peggy, grandchildren -John, Lorraine, Louise and Chris, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy from 6pm on Monday evening January 22 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning January 23 at 10.30am to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Meábh Fitzmahony – Leixlip / Perrystown, Dublin

January 20 2018 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Dear mother of Ciaran, Sinéad, Ruairí and Deirdre and doting grandmother of Clodagh. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, father Charlie, sisters Siobhan, Una and Eilis, brother Colm, granddaughter, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal from her home to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey on Monday morning January 22, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Daffodil Centre.

Ann McLoughlin (née Curtis) – Kilcullen Road, Naas / Knocklong, Limerick

January 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Tom and mother of Kathleen, Tom, Tony, Christopher, Marie, Paul, the late Richard and the late John. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday January 23 from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning January 24 at 11am in the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. House strictly private.

Mary Meade (née Mc Elroy) – Slí Bhearú, Cois Bhearú, Athy / Coolock, Dublin

January 19 2018, Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, pre-deceased by her son Mick; sadly missed by her loving daughter Ann, sons Jim, Liam and Alan, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service on Tuesday, January 23 at 2.30pm. in The Temple, Newlands Cross Crematorium, followed by cremation. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to: Irish Cancer Society.

Niall Daly O'Sullivan – Maynooth

January 21 2018, at St. Francis's Hospice, Blanchardstown, after seventeen years in the loving and devoted care of Aisling House, Maynooth, Co.Kildare. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken carers and friends, especially Christy (Charlie), and by his siblings Helen (Litton), John and Peter and their families. Funeral Arrangements Later.