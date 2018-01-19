Deaths in Kildare - January 19, 2018

Kathy Casey Byrne – Ardagh, Limerick / Naas

January 16, 2018. Aged 29, peacefully after a short illness. She will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, Noel (Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo), her broken-hearted family; parents Pat and Daphne, sisters Melanie and Vanessa, brother Conor, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law Joan, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many, many friends. Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West from 5.00 to 7.30pm on January 19. Arriving at St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh on Saturday January 20 for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.

Catherine Cotter (née Gunning) – Sallins Bridge, Sallins

January 18th 2018, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, after a short illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving husband Con, brothers, sisters, especially Patricia and her husband Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her beloved pet Bonnie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday January 19 from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday january 20 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and The Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. House private on Saturday morning please.

Henrietta (Hally) Dolly (née Synnott) – Caragh

January 18 2018, peacefully at her residence, beloved wife of the late Christopher, deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sister Elizabeth, loving friend Lasha, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday January 19 from 12 noon, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday january 20 at 10.15am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.

Eileen Dowling (née Walsh) – Loughminane Green, Kildare Town

January 17 2018, Reposing at Mc Wey's Funeral Home, Abbey View, Kildare Town on Saturday, January 20, from 2pm with removal at 4.45pm to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, arriving for prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday January 21 at 11am . Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.

Beatrice Drewitt (née Cullinane) – Naas

January 18, 2018, (peacefully), at St. James’ Hospital, Beatrice, wife of Brendan, dear mother of Shane, Rory, Serena, Tara and Amanda and loving sister of Michael, Johnny, Noel (deceased), Ann, Marian and Rose; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren Ava, Niamh, Lauren and Calum, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas on Friday January 19 from 4pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm and on Saturday from 2pm to 6pm with Prayers at 5pm. Removal on Thursday (January 25) to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Margaret (Maggie) Fitzpatrick – Curryhills, Prosperous

January 18 2018, peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Tommy, deeply regretted by her loving children Thomas, Ann and Liam, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Bridgie, sister-in-law Carmel, bother-in-law Tony, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son Thomas's residence on Friday January 19 from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday January 20 at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Maynooth Community Care Unit.

Gertie Gibbons (née Cogan) – Abbeylands, Castledermot

January 16 2018, Peacefully in Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bill and daughter Orla. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Kathrina, Sharon, Sinead, Linda and Edel, her sister Josie, grandchildren, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Friday January 19 with Rosary at 8pm. Removal from there on Saturday January 20 at 11:15am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by Interment in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Our Lady's Ward St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Donation Box in Church.

Anne Savage – Battery Road, Athlone, Westmeath / Athy

January 18 2018, Peacefully in the tender care of South Westmeath Hospice. Predeceased by her brother Bruce. Deeply regretted by her sister Helen Viland (Norway), sister in law Carmel, nieces Fiona, Cloda and Shiofra, nephew Brian and her many good neighbours and friends.​Reposing at her residence on Friday January 19 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday January 20 to Ss Peter and Paul's Church for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cornamagh Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donations if desired to South Westmeath Hospice.